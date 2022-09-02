THE Leeton and District bowling ladies hosted a game of pennants against The Rock/Lockhart last Tuesday.
Leeton had a good win against The Rock 23-11.
The game against Lockhart was a much closer game with Leeton winning 20-18.
On Thursday the L&D's pennant team travelled to Junee to compete against Junee/Coolamon.
Both games were very close throughout the match.
In the game against Coolamon, the score was even on the 20th.
With only one end to go, Coolamon scored two shots, winning the game 20-18.
In the other game against Junee, Leeton was holding on to a one-shot lead and managed to score four shots on the last end, winning 20-15 resulting in Leeton gaining the pennant points.
Social bowls for both men and women is played at the L&D typically on a weekly basis, with new players welcome.
