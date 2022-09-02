The Irrigator
The Leeton and District bowling ladies have been competing well in the pennants competition

By Lorraine Messner
Updated September 2 2022 - 12:12am, first published 12:00am
The Rock's Nancy Smith and Denise Naylor on the mat. Picture supplied

THE Leeton and District bowling ladies hosted a game of pennants against The Rock/Lockhart last Tuesday.

