LEETON'S Michael Doolin has avenged his narrowest of losses in last year's minor singles final by taking out the championship at the L&D Bowling Club recently.
In 2021, Mick lost the final on the last end 31-30 to Ron Broadrick, but 2022 proved to be his year when he defeated Rob Skewes 25 -20.
The match was an entertaining one, with Doolin skipping out to a 10-3 lead early on.
However, Skewes then got his rhythm going and fought back to be 10-all.
The score stayed close for a long period, but then on the 23rd end, Doolin picked up a maximum four shots.
This proved to be the turning point in the game.
There were some nervous moments for Doolin though as he desperately looked for a way to pick up one shot to win the match.
Skewes refused to concede and when he picked up four shots on two ends to narrow the score there was a palatable holding of the breath.
On the last end it looked like Skewes had picked up another shot, but the measuring tape told a different story.
So, with Doolin's bowl being judged about a centimetre closer, he won the end and the match.
Doolin will now take on Rohan Dunham later in the year for the coveted Yuell Cup.
This cup matches the winner of the minor singles against the winner of the major singles on a handicap basis.
Spectators will be welcome to watch the cup match in progress when it is held.
