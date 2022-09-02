The Irrigator
Subscriber

Leeton and District's Michael Doolin redeems himself on the greens in 2022

By The Irrigator
September 2 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Doolin was the winner of the 2022 Leeton and District Bowling Club's minor singles championship. Picture supplied

LEETON'S Michael Doolin has avenged his narrowest of losses in last year's minor singles final by taking out the championship at the L&D Bowling Club recently.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.