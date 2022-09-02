A SIGNIFICANT interest in a certain sport has led St Joseph's Primary School to participate in the Netball NSW Schools Cup competition for the first time.
Due to large interest in netball at the school, trials were held to select a team of 10 girls across years 5 and 6 to take part.
The team trained was trained by teacher Belinda Butterfield in the lead up to the competition.
Phase one of the competition was held in Griffith on June 22, with St Joseph's playing six games against schools from Griffith, Narrandera, Ungarie and Lake Cargelligo.
Following outstanding performances in the rounds, St Joseph's placed second in their pool, and progressed to the finals where they played St Joseph's, Narrandera.
The Leeton team was victorious and won the final 9-4. With this result in the bank, the side progressed onto phase two, which was held at the Wagga Equex Centre on August 8.
"The girls were stoked with their progression (to the next level) and were very well prepared for some tough competition," Butterfield said.
"In phase two, the girls played teams from Tumut, Wagga Wagga, Albury, Henty, Junee and Narrandera.
"The team played outstandingly in the rounds and were fortunate to make it to one of the major semi-finals where they played Trinity Anglican College from Albury.
"Unfortunately the girls were unsuccessful and were defeated 11-5."
The team then played off in a game for third and fourth position against St Joseph's, Narrandera, coming away with an 11-2 win to finish third.
"We are so proud of their achievements and fantastic sportsmanship they displayed," Butterfield said.
"We look forward to participating in a Netball NSW Schools Cup again."
