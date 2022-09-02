LIKE most events, St Joseph's Primary School's colour run has been on blocks during the COVID pandemic.
However, the event will return in a big way next month and the whole community is invited to take part.
A fundraiser for the school's P&F Association, the event will be held on October 15 at the Leeton No. 1 Oval.
The colour hasn't been held since the COVID pandemic became part of the everyday zeitgeist, but plans are in the works to make the 2022 one of the biggest yet.
The event isn't just for members of the St Joseph's School community, but residents from across the shire and visitors alike.
Extra colour stations have been added to the course this year, meaning not only will everyone be able to get some fresh air and light exercise in, but you'll be doused in all the colours of the rainbow along the way.
Prior to the pandemic, the event had been one of the school's most popular and organisers are hoping it will be the same again in 2022.
Fundraising co-ordinator Julianne Dowling said it was an inexpensive event to take part in. Entertainment will also be provided, making it a fun day out for all ages.
"Everyone is really looking forward to it and is excited," she said.
Money raised will go back into the school to assist with the purchasing of student resources.
Registrations for the colour run will be held from 10.30am on October 15, before the fun gets underway at 11am.
