STEPPING inside what was once Leeton's Kacey's Cafe and it is a case of stepping back in time in the best way possible.
Kacey's Cafe, now rebranded as Jarrah Cafe, is operated by owners Jodie and Nick Salerno along with their team of staff.
In the past fortnight the cafe has undergone a huge transformation - think black and white check tiles, records on the wall, retro booths, neon lights, a large Betty Boop statue and you've got the right idea.
The husband and wife pair took over on May 9 and currently have around 12 staff members.
"We wanted to do the renovation work basically as soon as we took over, but a lot of what we wanted had to come from overseas and it was going to take three months to arrive here," Mrs Salerno said.
"After a lot of hard work, we managed to get it done and we're so thrilled with how it has turned out.
"It has that real retro feel when you walk in, people have given us so much positive feedback.
"Our first weekend since the renovations was complete was (August 27 and 28) and we were run off our feet. It was packed.
"Hopefully it stays that way because we want people to be able to come in and enjoy a coffee, some food, the atmosphere and just be transported back to that 1950s era."
Mrs Salerno has assured former Kacey's regulars the same menu and food they enjoyed prior to the rebranding is still 100 per cent available and not going anywhere.
The catering aspect to the business also remains and there has also been some new items added to the menu, including small fried items, the popular "freak shakes" and other eats and treats.
Mrs Salerno, who previously owned a piercing and tattoo business, said she's been enjoying getting to know customers, having a chat and hopes word will continue to spread to more residents and visitors.
Mr Salerno was in the citrus industry and has been relishing the change in careers. "We've been putting in some big days, but we wouldn't have it any other way, we're loving it," Mrs Salerno said.
