The first spots in the Group 20 grand final will be decided today when the major semi finals are played out at Darlington Point Sportsground.
It has been a strong showing this season in the lower grades for the Black and Whites and they could potentially have three sides through to the grand final today with their under 16s, 18s and League Tag all taking on Leeton to decide the first spot in those three grades.
In reserve grade, Leeton will be looking to cause a bit of an upset when they take on Yenda while in first grade the DPC Roosters will be looking to make the first move as they look to defend their title from 2019.
The Roosters have endured a stop start period of the season with this being only their second game in the space of a month so the Greens will be looking to pounce on any rustiness.
Games kick off at 9.45am with the under 16s while first grade will round out the day at around 2.35pm.
RESULTS
Under 16s: Black and Whites 24 def by Leeton 28
Under 18s: Black and Whites 20 def by Leeton 22
League Tag: Black and Whites 20 def Leeton 12
Reserve Grade: Yenda 38 def Leeton 4
First Grade: DPC Roosters 18 def by Leeton 26
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
