It turned into a slog in the second half, and Leeton made the most of a penalty from 15 metres out right in front, and Fisher slotted the penalty goal to make it a 12-point margin with 23 minutes to go. It was a similar lead to the one that the Greens let slip against the Roosters in Coleambally, but Leeton coach Hayden Philp felt the experience made the difference.