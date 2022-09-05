With meteorologists announcing a wet spring for the MIA thanks to a negative Indian Ocean Dipole, our slithery friends could be more mobile than usual.
Riverina snake catcher Tony Davis said rising water levels could interfere with a snake's habitat and force them to flee, similar to what occurred in Wagga Wagga when the Murrumbidgee River flooded in August.
"Snakes don't mind a bit of water, but when their hide gets flooded they'll naturally go to higher ground to keep out of it," Mr Davis said.
The beloved 'snake man' said both snakes and their prey, such as mice and frogs, may start retreating from problem areas.
"With the floods we've had in Wagga, I've already had a couple of calls in the past few weeks," he said.
"People out walking and sticky beaking at the floods have noticed more snakes in the flooded area too."
Despite serving the wider Riverina and Murray region, Mr Davis said he would typically be called out to the MIA at least once a fortnight during snake season.
He said brown snakes and red belly black snakes were most common in the area, and that the easiest way for people to protect themselves and others was to ensure backyards remained clean and tidy.
"You cannot keep a snake out of your yard, but you keep your yard clean and tidy. The snake you see is the one you can avoid," Mr Davis explained.
He also had some important advice for pet owners.
"Try to keep yards and kennels clean and tidy as well," Mr Davis advised.
"The snake is not after the cat or the dog, it's after the mice that hang around the kennels for the leftover food. If you keep pet areas tidy, you'll keep mice away which won't attract snakes."
Gary Pattinson of the WIRES Reptile Training Team agreed that trimming grass and clearing rubbish piles from around the home would discourage snakes from seeking shelter there.
"The best way to stay safe is to leave the snake alone and make sure your pets are contained," he added.
"The majority of snake bites occur when people try to move or handle snakes instead of keeping their distance and simply allowing them to move on of their own accord as they are generally just passing through.
"People should also be aware that snakes are a protected species in Australia as they play a vital role in maintaining a healthy ecosystem."
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
