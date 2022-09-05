The Irrigator
Photos
Subscriber

Leeton United and Hanwood play out 1-1 draw in much-anticipated Pascoe Cup rematch

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated September 5 2022 - 3:10am, first published 12:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

LEETON United will be forced to defend their Pascoe Cup title from third spot despite claiming a 1-1 draw with minor premiers Hanwood on Sunday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.