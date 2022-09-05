LEETON United will be forced to defend their Pascoe Cup title from third spot despite claiming a 1-1 draw with minor premiers Hanwood on Sunday.
In a heated derby between the arch-rivals played at Rawlings Park in Wagga, an Adam Raso penalty in his first game back from suspension helped Leeton to a 1-1 draw.
In a game that included allegations of spitting, head butts and verbal abuse, both teams squandered a number of opportunities until Daniel Johnson made the most of a Chaise Donato cross in the 69th minute to put the ladder leaders in front.
The ladder leaders held the lead for more than 10 minutes before Leeton United were a awarded a penalty inside the box.
In his first game back from a hefty suspension from the last controversial clash between the two clubs, Raso stepped up and made no mistake to split the points.
Leeton United co-coach Ross Morgan was pleased with the performance, despite it meaning they drop to third spot.
"Yeah ok, the result's disappointing, we didn't make second in the overall season but the performance was there," Morgan said.
"Especially after the poor form we'd been in the last two or three weeks. Rhys (Jones) and I were quite happy with the performance."
Hanwood coach Jason Bertacco was less than impressed with several aspects of the game.
"I guess we'll take that," Bertacco said.
"We've got to see what they're going to put out against us. It was a tough game to play, officials, them, the pitch. They played a very man-on-man situation and a lot of long balls so we know what we're up against.
"Both teams hit the crossbar so both teams had their chances, we had a lot of chances and we could have buried the game by half-time but we just didn't take them and sometimes that happens on a day."
Hanwood finished the home and away season undefeated, with 14 wins and three draws from their 17 games.
They will take on Lake Albert in the major semi-final at Rawlings Park next week, while Leeton will face South Wagga in the minor semi.
Lake Albert moved into third spot with a 9-0 demolition of Henwood Park, while South Wagga ensured they will embark on their first finals campaign with a 4-0 win over Cootamundra.
Pascoe Cup - round 18
Tumut 4 d Wagga United 3
Tolland 1 drew with Young 1
South Wagga 4 d Cootamundra 0
Leeton United 1 drew with Hanwood 1
Lake Albert 9 d Henwood Park 0
