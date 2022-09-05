Leeton squash club held their 2022 Club Championships last weekend with thirty-five players taking the plunge.
In the mixed open D division, we had Kian Henman, Walter Asmus, Isabel Thompson, Alec Tait and Will Lucas battling out for top honours.
The final match up was between Walter Asmus and Will Lucas with Asmus winning 7-11,11-4,11-7,10-12,11-6. Women's open C division we had Adele Thompson, Ruby Miller, Miranda Tait, Simone Bruno, Katie McAliece and Naomi Rawle taking part.
Ruby Miller and Naomi Rawle made it to the finals with Miller winning 11-7,11-8,11-9.
Men's open C division had Will Gray-Mills, Finley Sales, Jack Oo, Raith Henman, Brendon Looby and Jack Miller competing.
The final match was between Finley Sales and Jack Miller with Sales fighting back to win 11-7,7-11,9-11,11-7,11-7.
Women's open B division was won by Dakota Boardman who defeated Carol Davidson 11-5,11-3,11-6.
It was Carol's first entry into the Championships, so it was an impressive result.
Men's open B division had Anthony Iannelli, Zac Fairweather, David Cross, Sean Ryan, Gary Thompson and Callum Ryan fight it out.
Anthony Iannelli winning top prize for his division by defeating David Cross 11-7,11-3,9-11,2-11,11-6.
Kathryn Bechaz and Alayna Croucamp had a fantastic match which was remarkably close. Bechaz coming out on top in the final winning 11-7,9-11,12-10,9-11,11-8 to be crowned A grade Women's champion.
A grade Men's division had Cooper Boardman, Brad Woolner, Jacob Harrison, Brian O'Leary, Jackson Goman, Will Rawle, Nic Croucamp and Declan Ryan tussling for top spot.
The final match up came down to Cooper Boardman and Jacob Harrison. In their previous twenty matches against each other, Harrison had the upper hand winning fourteen of those games.
This time Boardman took the honours of A grade Men's champion by winning 10-12,11-9,11-6,8-11,11-5.
