Leeton Greens have progressed straight through to the under 16s and under 18s grand final after strong showings at Darlington Point on Sunday.
It was a tight start to the under-16s game with Jesse Watson opening the scoring for the Greens but it was quickly answered when Jovilisi Tora after two repeat sets to the Black and Whites.
It was a high-scoring end to the first half with Matthew Chant and Kyson Freer getting over for Leeton, but the Black and Whites stayed within striking distance with Corey Charles getting over to see the Greens leading 16-10 at the break.
The Panthers took the lead in the early stages of the second half with Seviti Tora and Wilson Nabete getting over, but the Greens hit the front when Seone Ah-Voa and the successful conversion from Freer saw the Greens take a two-point lead with six minutes remaining.
Brayden Fejsa-Sexton made it an eight-point game with four minutes left, but the Black and Whites weren't going down without a fight as Seveti Tora barged over to make it 28-24, but that was as close as the Panthers got to see Leeton progress straight through to the decider.
The Black and Whites have the second chance and take on Yenda in the preliminary final after the Blueheelers came away with a 38-12 win over DPC Roosters.
It was a similarly close encounter when the Greens and Panthers battled it out in the under-18s.
The Leeton side was able to make a fast start when Beniel Dakunibubului and Jesse Watson were able to get early tries, but the scores were level heading into the break after tries to Wotoa Toru, and Memeite Siale made it 10-all at halftime.
The sides traded tries early in the second half, with Leeton's Tyler O'Connell getting over before being answered by Solomoni Nabete for the Black and Whites.
Watson scored his second of the day to see Leeton's lead grow to eight points, but it was pegged back to just two when William Charles crossed.
Leeton was able to hold on and secure their place in the 18s decider with a 22-20 win, while the Panthers will take on Yenda, who came away with a 34-10 win over West Wyalong.
It wasn't all smooth sailing for the Greens as they fell to minor premiers Yenda in the reserve grade match.
The Blueheelers were favourites going into the game and didn't let the tag affect them, with Glen Buerchner and Todd Granger getting over after a fast start to the game.
After Leeton's Corey Graham was sent to the sin bin after a professional foul, Yenda was able to make the most of a numerical advantage with Aidan Lewis crossing to make it 14-0 at the break.
The Blueheelers pushed away in the early stages of the second half when Henry Taylor crossed over, and after Leeton's Rewai McPhee was given 10 minutes in the bin for back chat, Yenda's lead grew to 26 points when Oliver Taylor got over.
Tom Sellars was the next to barge their way over for the Blueheelers before Leeton was able to get a late consolation when Shane Ravu scored in the corner.
Jordon Burley put the icing on the cake for the Blueheelers as they secured their place in the grand final with a 38-4 victory.
Leeton will now need to replicate their performance from the first round of finals when they take on the DPC Roosters, who kept their season alive with a 26-20 win over TLU Sharks.
