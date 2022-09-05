Leeton Motorcycle Club (LMC) has gone the extra mile and defied its own expectations by rising $20,000 for the Steven Walter Foundation, which provides support for children battling cancer.
The group collected the funds during the annual motorcycle fundraising event Honda Snowy Ride in April this year.
The LMC said it wanted to thank everyone who donated to the cause, including its own members, the people and businesses of Leeton, and numerous organisations around greater NSW.
LMC representative and member Trevor Dodds said the final figure was much higher than he originally expected.
"We started raising money 18 months prior to the ride, and I thought, 'Gee it would be good if we could get two or three thousand'," Mr Dodds recalled.
"This is a pretty big effort."
Mr Dodds, who has been an LMC member since its beginning in 1981, said the club members received several donations from local residents during their Snowy Ride around the NSW alpine regions, including staff from the local pubs.
He also said others were far more elusive, with one donator leaving $2000 under a rock by his front gate.
"This means a lot to the club," Mr Dodds said.
All funds raised will now go to the Steven Walter foundation, which organised the Snowy Ride event.
This organisation is named after Steven Walter, a young motorcycle enthusiast who sadly succumbed to his eight year battle with cancer at 19. His family began started the foundation in his honour.
The funds will now go towards different research initiatives in hospitals and research facilities around the country.
Mr Dodds wanted to thank the biggest donors to the LMC's fundraising cause, including Milbrae Quarries, the Woods family, Michael Boots of Boots Constructions, Hotel Leeton, Mount Hope Hotel and In the Frame Griffith.
"We love riding motorbikes and if you can ride motorbikes and raise money for a good cause at the same time then that's just a bonus," Mr Dodds said.
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
