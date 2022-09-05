Leeton early childhood educators will be marching for better pay and work conditions as part of statewide strikes on Wednesday, September 7.
The educators will gather at Jarrah Mall at 12:30pm to voice their concerns about the ongoing workforce crisis impacting the sector.
Big Steps union representative Denise Wilson said poor remuneration was discouraging people from entering the sector, with some educators being paid as little as $22 per hour.
"These are educators with a Cert III qualification. You could work at a supermarket without a qualification and get similar money," Ms Wilson said.
"We are educators, we follow a curriculum, and we're bound by the Early Years Learning Framework which we need to follow to make sure we give children the best start to life."
Ms Wilson, who has been in the sector for 20 years, said the lack of available educators often meant she couldn't be relieved by another to finish paperwork, which forced her to finish work at home later.
She also said classroom ratios were often difficult to manage, with a class of 20 children sometimes only having two educators.
Big Steps member and fellow early childhood educator Samantha Gray said educator shortages were so severe that she would sometimes need to call parents to tell them not to bring in their children due to one of their staff calling in sick..
"I've been here since 2005 and I've never even considered that to be something we would have to do," Mrs Gray said.
"There's a national crisis and improving conditions like pay rates and ratios would entice more people into the profession."
Ms Wilson said the NSW government needed to realise the "huge gaps" in payment between early childhood educators and primary school teachers.
"They look at us as childcare workers, but that's not what we are," Ms Wilson said. "We're early childhood educators and there's a difference."
Mrs Gray said educators will be joined by family and children on Wednesday, who she said had been very supportive during conversations around such issues.
"We'll also be sharing information with the community about our conditions and how important our work is," she said.
Big Steps union members will convene at Jarrah Mall in Leeton on Wednesday, September 7 from 12:30pm.
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
