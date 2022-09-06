The Irrigator
Yanco Agricultural High School students and families gathered on Saturday to celebrate the school's past, present and future as part of the annual Family Day event.

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
Updated September 6 2022 - 7:04am, first published 2:00am
FAMILY FIRST: P&C president Dean Morris, Murray MP Helen Dalton, Old Yanconians Union president Graham Bollington, Wes Fang MLC, principal Marni Milne, Leeton mayor Tony Reneker, and director of educational leadership school operations Troy Mott stand by the new centenary plaque. PHOTO: Contributed

Dozens of students and their families gathered at Yanco Agricultural High School on Saturday September 3 for the return of the annual Family Day, following back-to-back COVID-related cancellations in the previous two years.

