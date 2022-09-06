Dozens of students and their families gathered at Yanco Agricultural High School on Saturday September 3 for the return of the annual Family Day, following back-to-back COVID-related cancellations in the previous two years.
Current students and their families took part in several activities including the 'Farmers challenge', a multidisciplinary contest which includes hay bale moving and a sack race.
School campus tours, food and displays of student artwork were also available for visitors.
Families and loved ones weren't the only guests though. Murray member Helen Dalton, Leeton Mayor Tony Reneker and Murray Duty MLC Wes Fang all made an appearance.
The Family Day also featured a ceremony at midday to celebrate the school's centenary with speeches, band performances and the unveiling of a centenary plaque on the school's central McCaughey Mansion.
Yanco Ag business services manager Katrina Spencer helped organise the event with school administrative manager Alison Evans.
Mrs Spencer said she was happy to see the day return, as well as family and students gathering on school grounds once again.
"It was beautiful to see everybody back on school grounds when we haven't had families here en masse for so long," Mrs Spencer said.
"It was also nice to have that recognition across the board, with so many people turning up and wanting to speak and be part of our day."
Mrs Evans said the annual event was particularly important in helping the school connect with its students families, something which had proved difficult during the pandemic.
"Because of COVID we haven't been able to have any activities on school grounds with parents. Some of our year 7 parents hadn't even seen the school. It was really important to get them here," she said.
Mrs Evans said the school is now gearing up for its annual Gala Day in March 2023, which will be open for the whole community.
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
