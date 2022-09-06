Hyundai Tucson review: The new standard for SUVs

Whether you're looking for a family vehicle or something to take on your next outdoor adventure, the Tucson is sure to impress. Picture Shutterstock

This article is in partnership with Car Expert.



The Hyundai Tucson is setting a new standard for SUVs. It offers a stylish design, advanced features, and top-of-the-line performance. So whether you're looking for a family vehicle or something to take on your next outdoor adventure, the Tucson is sure to impress. This blog post will take a closer look at some of the highlights of this impressive new SUV.

The key highlights of the new Hyundai Tucson

One of the most impressive aspects of Tucson is its design. The SUV has a sleek, modern look that will turn heads. The exterior is aerodynamic and features sharp lines. The interior is just as stylish, with a spacious and comfortable cabin. The Tucson is also packed with advanced features, including various safety and driver-assistance technologies.

When it comes to performance, Tucson does not disappoint. It offers a variety of petrol and diesel engines, as well as an all-wheel drive system. The Tucson can also tow up to 1900kg, making it a great choice for those who enjoy camping or hiking. However, it still depends on the model you choose.

Is it fuel efficient?

The Tucson is available in a variety of engine options. The most fuel-efficient model has a combined fuel economy of just over 6.3L to 8.0L/100km. It is an excellent choice for those looking for a fuel-efficient SUV.

The price of the Hyundai Tucson

The Hyundai Tucson price varies depending on the model you choose. The base model starts at $34,900, while the top-of-the-line model is priced at $53,900. This amazing SUV is definitely worth the investment. Also, keep in mind that the price does not include on-road costs.

The Hyundai Tucson is a safe SUV

The Tucson comes with various safety features, including a Blind-Spot assist, Lane-keep assists, and adaptive cruise control with stop/go. Also, the reversing camera has a rear parking sensor to make parallel parking a breeze. So you can assure that the Hyundai Tucson has your back regarding safety. In fact, it has been awarded a five-star ANCAP safety rating. It demonstrates Hyundai's dedication to safety.

Does It Come with a warranty?

The Tucson comes with a five-year unlimited kilometre warranty. It is one of the longest and most comprehensive warranties in the industry. It shows that Hyundai is confident in the quality of its vehicles. Additionally, their roadside assistance program will give you peace of mind when you're on the road.

How can I get one?

If you're interested in getting your hands on the Hyundai Tucson, you can find it at your nearest Hyundai dealership. You can also visit their website to study more and take a look at the different models. In addition, there are car experts that can answer any of your questions and help you find the perfect Tucson for your needs.

Moreover, you can configure your Tucson the way you want it. You can select from a variety of exterior and interior colors, as well as different wheel sizes. You can also add or remove features to suit your budget and needs.

Conclusion

The Hyundai Tucson is setting the new standard for SUVs. It comes packed with features that make it fuel not only efficient but also safe and reliable. So if you're in the market for a new SUV, be sure to check out the Hyundai Tucson. You can learn more about its specs and pricing at your nearest Hyundai dealership.