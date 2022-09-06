The meeting of the two best sides in the Group 20 League Tag competition, but it was the Black and Whites who advanced straight into the grand final after defeating Leeton.
It was the Greens who were able to impact the scoreboard first as off the back of a mistake from the Black and Whites, Mikayla Bradshaw was able to get over.
The lead for Leeton was short-lived as Ash Penrith was able to get in under the post, and with the successful conversion, it was the Panthers who were out to a two-point lead.
The Panthers pushed their lead out to six points with five minutes to go in the first half when Moerai Makonia dived over, but the Greens made it a two-point game heading into halftime when Jamie Taylor got over to make it 10-8 at the break.
Maddison Coelli got over five minutes into the second half to extend the lead out to six points once more, but after the Greens got a penalty close to the line, Kate Cooper got over to make it a two-point game once more with 11 minutes left.
Panthers coach Shailyn Williams had the chance to push the lead out with a penalty goal but missed; however, Makonia got over for her second with four minutes left to send the Black and Whites through to the decider with a 20-12 win.
Leeton coach Daniel Watt felt there were plenty of positives to take from the game.
"The girls put in a lot of effort, and they played really well," he said.
"There is still a lot we can improve on, and that is a positive that we are taking out of today, and the girls realise that. We will have to work hard this week at training."
The defeat means the Greens will take on Yenda after the Blueheelers kept their season alive after they picked up a 16-14 win over West Wyalong.
Watt sees the positive of not having the week off before the decider, should they make it.
" More often than not, if you have the week off you lose that little bit of edge," he said.
"I'm ok with having to play that extra game."
The clash between the Blueheelers and Greens at Solar Mad Stadium will kick off at 12.15pm on Sunday.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
