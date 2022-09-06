The Irrigator
Subscriber

The Leeton Raiders fell to Griffith Panthers in Group 20 Juniors under 14s grand final

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated September 6 2022 - 2:49am, first published 2:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It, unfortunately, wasn't a successful trip for the Leeton Raiders under 14s side when they made the trip to Solar Mad Stadium on Sunday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.