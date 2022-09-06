It, unfortunately, wasn't a successful trip for the Leeton Raiders under 14s side when they made the trip to Solar Mad Stadium on Sunday.
The Raiders came up against a slick Griffith Panthers side who came away with a 28-14 victory in the grand final.
The Leeton side was slow out of the gates and was down 12-0 after the first 20 minutes.
Just as the score looked like it may blow out, Vula Wate was able to score the first points for the Raiders and looked to have scored a double before it was disallowed on the brink of halftime to see Leeton trailing 12-4 at the break.
It was a grind in the second half and two tries to Raiders half-back Cruz Wallace saw Leeton able to hit the front with a 14-12 lead with 16 minutes remaining.
A couple of mistakes and misfortunes led to Griffith scoring three late tries and coming away with a 28-14 victory.
Leeton had some great individual performances, including Wate, Wallace, Hamish Compton, Dom Edwards and Ethan McDonnell.
" It was great to see a side play for each other and never give up, they really tried hard," coach Shane Wallace said.
"The side stuck to their guns and kept coming back. They were a credit to themselves
"I've played and coached a lot of football, and I can honestly say I've never been prouder of a performance."
The Raiders will close out the 2022 season with their presentation day at Leeton High School ovals commencing at 10.30am on Saturday.
