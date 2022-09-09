The Irrigator

Local leader column with Bob Strempel from the Lions Club of Leeton | September 2022

By Bob Strempel
September 9 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leeton Lions president Marie Jackson presents Vice District Governor Geoff Freudenstein with a club banner. Photo contributed.

Leeton Lions recently received a visit from Vice District Governor Lion Geoffrey Freudenstein for Young and his wife Lion Maureen.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.