Leeton Lions recently received a visit from Vice District Governor Lion Geoffrey Freudenstein for Young and his wife Lion Maureen.
During their short stay they were shown around Leeton and viewed the facilities offered in the town.
Lion Geoff was born at Grenfell in 1952 and schooling for Geoff and his brother and sister were at Greenethorpe Public School and Henry Lawson High School at Grenfell.
In his earlier years Geoff worked in the banking industry for 10 years with Bank of New South Wales working in many country branches, for a number of years he was a manager with United Permanent Building Society in Young and Goulburn and served two years in California, managing a Savings and Loan branch.
In 2000 Geoff and his wife Maureen purchased their first taxi in Young. The ensuing years saw them, with a partner, purchase a further six taxis until in 2017 feeling the time was right, sold up and retired in Young.
VDG Geoff and Lion Maureen were guests at the Leeton Lions dinner meeting held at Historic Hydro Motor Inn where the Lion Geoff address the members and guest present about the District Governor's plans for the current Lions year and about the plans to fund a van which will travel around NSW and promote the detection of skin cancer.
Already similar vans are operating in Western Australia, South Australia and Victoria and it is hoped that a van will be in operation in NSW by the end of 2024.
The role of District Governor for 2023 to 2024 Lions years will be decided on at the next District N4 Convention which will be held at Coleambally on 21st to 23rd October . VDG Geoff plans to put his name forward for nomination.
