Spring has truly sprung for the students of St Joseph's Primary School who have broken ground and started planting as part of the school's new Garden Club.
Students and parents convened at the school in late August to begin constructing the new garden beds, compost bins and garden sheds.
The once-empty plot on the school's grounds will now allow students to learn about waste management practices, sustainable food production and protecting native habitats.
The initiative was made possible thanks to funding by the 2022 Woolworths Junior Landcare Grant project 'Let's Make a Garden!', from which the school received $1000 to build its gardens.
St Joseph's teacher Liz Quarisa-Tynana, who organised the Garden Club, said the initiative will help teach students about responsible waste practices.
"It's so important in these times for kids to learn how they can turn their waste products into compost," she said.
While the adults have done their bit setting up the garden beds and shed, Mrs Quarisa-Tynan said it was now up to the students to take care of the gardens as part of the Garden Club's weekly meetings.
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
