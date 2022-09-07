Leeton Public School students have explored the ins-and-outs of the cotton industry thanks to a new interactive program by Cotton Australia and Central Queensland University (CQU).
Professionals from both organisations held stalls in the school hall on Wednesday morning with each giving the visiting years 3 and 4 students insight into particular areas of the cotton industry.
The visit was part of the EXCITED 4 Careers in Agriculture program, which was designed by the National Careers Institute to help students explore their interests and how that relates to the agricultural sector.
Cotton Australia education manager Jenny Hughes discussed the ins-and-outs of cotton farming at her stall, which was replete with stuffed bags of raw cotton.
Students were then given VR headsets and transported to a cotton farm in Emerald, Queensland to gain a first-hand look at the industry.
Ms Hughes said Cotton Australia and CQU wanted students to learn about employment opportunities in their own communities so they could have a goal to work towards throughout school.
"We're focusing a lot of our energy right now on primary school where there's very little work and research in this area," Ms Hughes said.
"Children learn best when they're engaged and having fun with hands-on experiences."
Students were then given a lesson in soil health from CQU senior research officer in the agritech education and extension team, Dr Nicole McDonald.
Using chocolate bars and their multiple layers as an example for the kids, Dr McDonald outlined the best way to examine the different layers of soil to further understand the soil profile.
Dr McDonald said it was important students were aware of the different careers the agricultural sector offers.
"Cotton growing isn't just around hands-on, out in the field type work. Cotton growers are extremely entrepreneurial," she said.
"They require a lot of different information, some complimentary, some competing, to make important decisions around running their complex businesses.
"We want the kids to get hands-on, try a few things, build some confidence and learn more about the different jobs that are in their backyard which they could aspire to."
Students were then taken to the school's garden to learn about pest management.
Cotton Australia southern NSW regional manager Harriet Brickhill showed students how to use a beat sheet by shaking an orange tree onto the yellow spread and having the kids point out the pests that appeared.
"The kids are loving it," she said.
"Cotton is a really important crop in this area, and the more we can get kids excited about cotton and agriculture the more likely they'll come back to the industry later on."
Leeton Public School science teacher Dr Rachel Anderson said she hadn't seen her students so focused and interested "for ages".
She said she would like the visit to become a regular part of the school's annual fixture.
"The more relationships we have with industries in our community, the better for our students and our whole community," she said.
The program will continue on Thursday for year 5 and 6 students.
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton.
