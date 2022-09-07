The Irrigator

Leeton Soldiers Club Bowls report

By Wrong Bias
Updated September 7 2022 - 5:13am, first published 5:08am
Len Eason will take on Ashley McAliece whilst Ken Hillier will oppose Dennis Dean in Saturday's semi finals of the club's Consistency Singles Championship after both Eason and Dean recorded wins in their respective games on Saturday.

