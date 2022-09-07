Len Eason will take on Ashley McAliece whilst Ken Hillier will oppose Dennis Dean in Saturday's semi finals of the club's Consistency Singles Championship after both Eason and Dean recorded wins in their respective games on Saturday.
Two pairs matches were also contested on Saturday with winners being the combinations of Bob Day and Ken Hillier by eight with John Breed and Tony Wood falling over the line by just one shot.
Another extremely pleasing line up of bowlers graced the greens for last week's social bowls day.
Ken O'Connell and the ever improving and extremely vocal Pat Hart had the closest game of the day scoring a nail biting 22-20 victory over Mick McAliece and Bill Creber.
Other winners were Phil Morris 20-17 over John Leech, Len Eason 25-18 over Leo Plant, Rattles Retallick 21-12 over a very frustrated Bob Day and in the blowout of the day Len Clare proved far too good for Greg Bowyer with a resounding 24-9 victory.
Wrong biases were recorded by Greg Bowyer and Tony Wood whilst Terry Dale and Ken O'Connell registered the days resting touchers.
