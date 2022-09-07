Leeton United are looking to keep their season alive when they head to Wagga this weekend.
After finishing in third position after the draw with Hanwood last weekend, Leeton will head to Rawlings Park to take on the improved South Wagga side.
While admitting the finishing position was disappointing, co-coach Rhys Jones was taking the positives out of the clash from the weekend.
"We played well and could have won the game, but we are in third because we have been the third best team all season," he said.
"We have to get around to it the hard way, but the boys are very motivated to get there."
The United side needed to rebound quickly from a disappointing result against Young two weeks ago, and Jones feels the result on the weekend shows his sides ability to fight when needed.
"Against Young, we didn't play terrible, but we just made a lot of errors and a lot of stupid decisions, and the boys knew that," he said.
"Then against Hanwood, we were fantastic, and that is all you can ask because the boys bounced back really well. We were expecting a tougher game than what we got, but they didn't have anything to play for.
"We are now the only team that they haven't beaten, so we take that as a positive."
South Wagga has been somewhat of a surprise packet this year and has pushed United with two draws so far this season.
Jones knows they are a side who can't be taken lightly.
"The first game they were very good in the way that they play, and they were very physical. The second game, we probably should have beaten them, but they dug in and got a result against us," he said.
"It is good to see someone like that doing so well because they have been towards the bottom of the ladder for a few years, but they have gotten a few extra bodies in and have made themselves very competitive this year.
"We know what they are like and how good they are, so we have to start well and get on the front foot early."
Leeton United's lower grade will also be in elimination games this weekend, with the third-grade side facing off with Young Lions while second-grade will also take on South Wagga.
