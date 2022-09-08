BED 5 | BATH 2 | CAR 6 |
If you're looking for peace, tranquility and privacy for family living and entertaining, this home is for you.
Offering great entertainment areas, the home features a large games room with a built in BBQ area, rangehood, pool table and a new reverse cycle split system and a large back yard with great shedding.
The immaculately presented five-bedroom home has a master bedroom with two walk-in robes, automatic sensor lights, a large ensuite with double basins plus a separate toilet.
The kitchen has all modern appliances, a huge walk-in pantry next to the dining area which overlooks the large back yard.
There is also a large rumpus room and a renovated main bathroom.
A further lounge room is located near the master bedroom which is carpeted and includes a built in TV cabinet.
The laundry is generous in size and has a broom closet and a walk-in linen and storage cupboard, with direct access to the garage.
Extra features include an automatic sprinkler system, low maintenance gardens, double garage, a new shed with roller doors plus another shed with power and lighting.
This property is situated on a 4000m2 block of land in a quiet area only 4.2 kilometres away from Leeton's town centre.
