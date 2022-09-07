Leeton early childhood educators have taken to the street to demand better pay, working conditions and professional recognition.
Members of the United Workers Union (UWU) Leeton branch convened at Jarrah Mall on Wednesday afternoon draped in the bright teal colouring of the Big Steps campaign to voice their concerns and encourage public support.
Murray Member Helen Dalton also joined the group for their demonstrations.
The demonstrations were part of a country-wide movement on Wednesday with early childhood educators around Australia demanding better pay and conditions.
Despite Leeton's windy conditions, educators, parents, children and other supporters stood together by a busy lunchtime Pine Ave to demand recognition as professional educators, and not care workers.
Kate Ryan said staff shortages had worsened since she began working as an early childhood educator five years ago.
She said the federal government didn't recognise their status as educators, which impacted their pay and ability to attract more people to the sector.
"We engage in professional learning and professional development to be educators and hold certificates and diplomas," she said. "But you can get a job at a school with no qualifications and get paid more than we are. That hurts.
"We all need to stand together and fight. If we come together and raise awareness in the community then hopefully we get recognition for what we deserve."
UWU representative Denise Wilson said the situation had become so bad that some were leaving the sector to pursue work in a factory or supermarket for better pay.
"These are people that have worked hard and received a diploma, but the pay rate isn't there so they leave," Ms Wilson said.
"We're so short staffed and we can't have that."
Several locations across regional NSW also hosted similar rallies on Wednesday, including Griffith, Orange and Wodonga.
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
