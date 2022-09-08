The 1st Leeton Scouts got their hands delightfully dirty last Saturday, September 3 when the group held its annual Moopoo drive to help raise funds for the club.
Piles of cow dung fertiliser were donated to the club which was then sold back to the Leeton community, with Leeton residents choosing to pick up the poo themselves from the 1st Leeton Scout Hall or having it delivered.
The Scouts even had a small digger truck on hand to help them pile the fertiliser mounds into buyers' trailers.
Leeton Scouts chair and Moopoo co-ordinator Elle Tiffen said the annual event was vital in helping the club cover its costs.
"The money goes towards those ongoing costs which we have to pay each year, such as insurance, rates and water," she said.
"Those things are so expensive these days and we are a very small Scouts club compared to some."
"Without the Moopoo drive we probably wouldn't be operating."
Ms Tiffen said the day was a great success, with tonnes of manure being sold. She also said the Scouts themselves enjoyed getting involved with the bagging and selling.
"The kids loved it. They were up on the piles shovelling bags and rolling around. They were having a great time," she said.
"It also coincided with fathers day, so some people even bought their dad a bag of poo for fathers day."
Ms Tiffen said there was still some leftover fertiliser and that anyone interested in purchasing their own piece of the Moopoo can contact the 1st Leeton Scout Group.
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
