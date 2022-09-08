The Irrigator

Whitton Murrami Public School students were given a crash course in wetlands conservation with a tour around Fivebough Swamp for the Basin Heroes pilot program

Vincent Dwyer
Vincent Dwyer
Updated September 8 2022 - 7:04am, first published 5:30am
WETLANDS: Kathy Tenison helps a Whitton Murrami Public School student explore the Fivebough Wetlands. PHOTO: Contributed

Whitton Murrami Public School students were given a firsthand look at water management and maintaining healthy ecosystems with a visit to Fivebough Wetlands, which was spearheaded by the new Basin Heroes pilot program.

