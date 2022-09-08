Whitton Murrami Public School students were given a firsthand look at water management and maintaining healthy ecosystems with a visit to Fivebough Wetlands, which was spearheaded by the new Basin Heroes pilot program.
Basin Heroes is part of a partnership between the Murray-Darling Basin Authority (MDBA) and the Petaurus Education Group which aims to help students understand the importance of the Basin.
Students from Whitton Murrami Public School were given a hands-on look at proper water management during their visit to Fivebough Wetlands.
The visit was led by ornithologist Dr Keith Hutton and Murrumbidgee Landcare Incorporated Local Landcare Coordinator, Kathy Tenison.
Through touring and demonstrations, the students were taught about the importance of the Fivebough Wetlands, which is one of 66 wetlands under the international Ramsar Convention, an intergovernmental treaty which promotes wetlands protection.
MDBA's Griffith senior engagement officer Matt Woodward said COVID-19 restrictions being lifted meant educating younger generations on conservation could resume.
"Water is the lifeblood of our regional communities and the MDBA wants to show our younger generation how communities rely on a healthy river system for drinking water, food production, tourism, and cultural practices," Mr Woodward said in a statement.
Mr Woodward said the MDBA is now planning another Gala Day on Thursday, September 15, in which 50 students from three schools will participate in activities led by Traditional Owners, scientists, educators and other experts.
"Students will again be exposed to Dr Hutton's expertise first-hand when they explore the Basin's local environment with him and Ms Tenison, experiencing the abundance and diversity of waterbirds in the area," he explained.
"Students will also develop a case study book on their experience with Dr Keith Hutton and Ms Tenison, culminating in a Celebration Day book launch.
"This program is one example of the MDBA's commitment to working with regional communities to achieve the best long-term outcomes for a healthy Basin."
The federal government will conduct further evaluations on the Basin Heroes pilot program before deciding to roll it out further.
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
