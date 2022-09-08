The Irrigator
Subscriber

Major releases from Burrinjuck, Blowering Dams as MIA braces for first major Spring rain event

AM
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
September 8 2022 - 4:00am
WaterNSW is currently releasing water from the Burrinjuck Dam into the Murrumbidgee River before the major rain event predicted to hit later this week.

With the Bureau of Meteorology predicting a wet spring thanks to the Indian Ocean Dipole effect, it could see flood waters rise along the Murrumbidgee.

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

