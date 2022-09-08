With the Bureau of Meteorology predicting a wet spring thanks to the Indian Ocean Dipole effect, it could see flood waters rise along the Murrumbidgee.
This week WaterNSW announced it is making dam releases to maximise the storage capacity available to capture inflows ahead of major rainfall predicted for Thursday.
At present the Burrinjuck Dam on the Murrumbidgee River sits at 85 per cent capacity and has been releasing water at an average rate of nine gigalitres per day.
Meanwhile, the Blowering Dam on the Tumut River is currently sitting at 97 per cent capacity with releases of eight gigalitrees per day being made as well.
A WaterNSW spokesperson said releases from both dams will be reduced significantly from Wednesday to avoid exacerbating flow peaks generated by the coming rain further downstream.
"We are meeting weekly with the community reference panel including local councils to maximise the dams' flood mitigation capacity without excessive inundation impacts downstream," the spokesperson said.
Both dams are still receiving substantial inflows from recent rain and in the case of Blowering, also from upstream energy generation.
"We are continuing to work with Snowy Hydro to maximise the availability of Blowering to support hydro power generation, while balancing the risk of flooding for downstream communities," the spokesperson said.
"We maintain our advice to landholders to be vigilant for river height fluctuations as a result of dam releases."
It comes as the lower Murrumbidgee River continues to impact Riverina communities with moderate flooding occurring at Hay.
The river is predicted to flood downstream at Balranald in mid-September.
Landholders are advised to monitor release rates and river impacts by signing up to the Early Warning Network (EWN) at waternsw.com.au/supply/ewn
Dam levels, rainfall totals and dam releases can also be checked at: waterinsights.waternsw.com.au
The latest flood information can be found at: bom.gov.au/australia/flood
For emergency situations, contact the NSW State Emergency Services on 132 500 or ses.nsw.gov.au
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
