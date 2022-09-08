Leeton Shire Council is calling on all residents to provide feedback on the latest draft of its economic development, tourism and events strategic plan, 'Ambition 2030'.
The draft is available for public viewing until 5pm on Friday September 30, with Leeton residents encouraged to review the key drivers, challenges and focus areas outlined in the plan.
The 'Ambition 2030' draft was developed from discussions with key stakeholders, with an aim to identify strategies and opportunities to make Leeton's economy go boom.
"The Plan aims to identify opportunities and potential projects that will support continued economic growth, foster local employment opportunities and position Leeton as a leader in innovation," said Council economic and community development manager, Michelle Evans.
The draft also identifies potential economic drivers such as population growth, education and industry retention, as well as potential challenges like housing, industry diversification and attracting skilled workers for business growth.
The challengers and drivers are further explored through Ambition 2030's six core focus areas, which include environmentally sustainable economy, liveability, and tourism and visitor economy, among others.
Councillor Krystal Maytom said Leeton's economic goals will only be achievable if community leaders, as well as state and federal governments all work together.
"I look forward to achieving further Shire growth through collaboration, innovation and the strength and resilience of the local community," Cr Maytom said in a statement.
Residents can view the 'Ambition 2030' draft via the Have Your Say Leeton Shire online portal, with hard copies also available at Leeton Shire Council headquarters, Leeton Library, Yanco Shop, and Leeton and Murrami post offices.
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
