The Irrigator

Leeton Shire Council is encouraging residents to provide feedback on the latest draft of its economic growth plan 'Ambition 2030'

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
September 8 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LEVEL UP: Economic and community development manager Michelle Evans says 'Ambition 2030' will provide a framework for economic growth. PHOTO: Talia Pattison

Leeton Shire Council is calling on all residents to provide feedback on the latest draft of its economic development, tourism and events strategic plan, 'Ambition 2030'.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vincent Dwyer

Vincent Dwyer

Journalist

Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.