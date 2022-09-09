Murrumbidgee Irrigation has predicted a strong upcoming season, both for the region and the company.
With winter works now complete, the company is looking to the future and taking more steps towards automation.
Advertisement
Winter works completed across 2022 included automation of 140 outlets and 80 regulators in Murrami and Yenda - along with installing lining along four kilometres of channels.
The move towards automation is continuing strongly, with Murrumbidgee Irrigation CEO Brett Jones saying that the steps taken over the last three months had shown the benefits of an automated network.
"The automation works over winter were another significant step taken towards a modern and reliable water supply for the MIA," he said.
"The past two seasons have been good ones for many irrigators' and coming into the new water season there is the anticipation that 2022-23 will be another big year."
Approximately 85 per cent of the irrigation system is now automated, despite heavy rain causing a few delays.
General manager of asset delivery Jody Rudd said that the works that weren't quite finished would continue into the new season.
"While we didn't get the volume of work done which we would have liked to this winter due to rain events, we got the critical works done," he explained.
"This means some works, such as outlet installations, will continue in season when we can, with a focus on minimising any impacts to supply."
READ MORE
The next big project will be a 5000 megalitre reservoir near Yanco, which will begin in September. It's hoped that the massive reservoir will work with automation to ensure higher flow rates and provide 24-hour access.
"This will reduce ordering times to ensure that crops receive water precisely when required. It will also decrease shut off notification times by pushing excess water into the reservoirs, resulting in a reduction in crop water logging, significant increases in yield, and minimal in system water losses," Mr Rudd said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.