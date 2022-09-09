The Irrigator

Murrumbidgee Irrigation has predicted a strong water season coming up, with more work on the way

Updated September 9 2022 - 3:31am, first published 3:30am
Water delivery technician trainee Zoe Stockton, at an automated regulator. Photo is contributed.

Murrumbidgee Irrigation has predicted a strong upcoming season, both for the region and the company.

