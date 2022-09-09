Two Leeton councillors have told a Parliamentary inquiry into speed limits and road safety in regional NSW that they would be open to higher speed limits as driver fatigue was becoming the biggest cause of crashes.
Deputy mayor Michael Kidd and Councillor Tony Ciccia appeared before the joint standing committee on road safety via videolink on Thursday.
The committee has been holding hearings into the impact of speed limits and travel times on driver behaviour and safety.
Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party MP Roy Butler asked the councillors if there was "an appetite to look at" higher speed limits on open roads in regional areas "if the evidence supports it".
Cr Kidd said the shire was "very concerned" about trying to reduce the risks of fatigue, which was a challenge as it now took residents longer to drive to Wagga.
"We do believe in the retention of things such as 110 kilometre per hour limits ... because we are concerned with fatigue," Cr Kidd said.
"The statistics in our shire show that fatigue is neck-and-neck with speeding as a factor in accidents.
"We also find that we are getting more people on the roads for various reasons ... we don't want to have people on the roads for longer periods of time and bringing that fatigue into play."
Cr Kidd said extended speed zones around built-up areas on the road from Leeton to Wagga meant that the journey was "now taking longer than it did 30 or 40 years ago even though there have been significant roadworks done".
The NSW Parliamentary inquiry is also looking at the impact of improved vehicle technology and road infrastructure as well as the use of variable speed limits.
Cr Kidd said there was a five-to-10-year lag between when new vehicle safety features first entered the market compared to when they became common in regional areas due to older vehicle fleets.
"We take the safety of our road network seriously and have been campaigning for an inquiry for many years," he said. "We recognise that effective speed limiting of roads reduces the likelihood of an accident occurring and the consequences of serious road and pedestrian trauma in the event."
Cr Kidd said there had been a "lack of genuine consultation and due process" from Transport for NSW on speed limits.
"The recent rollout of reduced speed zones around rail level crossings is evidence of this. The first time that Leeton council was told of changes throughout our area is when we received the work order to put the signs in place," he said.
"This is not good enough. Local councils are local experts. We can provide context for specific locations through traffic counts that are not held by Transport for NSW, and can provide information about accidents and near misses."
"We are also the first point of contact for our communities.
"When these changes come through, residents contact their council not Transport for NSW for an explanation and to vent frustrations."
Labor MLC Shaoquett Moselmane said Cr Kidd had used "strong words" about Transport for NSW and he certainly agreed with them.
Cr Ciccia said there was a limit to what technology could do for road safety in Leeton Shire when about 460 of its 900 kilometres of road had a gravel surface.
"Technology has its place but it has got to have infrastructure to support it. Our mobile reception is not up to the same standard as metropolitan areas."
Thursday's hearing was the first to be held by the inquiry since its submissions period closed in July.
Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data. Mobile: 0437 853 137 Email: rex.martinich@dailyadvertiser.com.au
