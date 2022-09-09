The Irrigator

Faster road speed limits could be safer, Leeton councillors tell NSW Parliamentary inquiry

Rex Martinich
Rex Martinich
September 9 2022 - 6:00am
Leeton Shire deputy mayor Michael Kidd has told a joint standing committee on road safety that higher speed limits could be safer for open roads.

Two Leeton councillors have told a Parliamentary inquiry into speed limits and road safety in regional NSW that they would be open to higher speed limits as driver fatigue was becoming the biggest cause of crashes.

