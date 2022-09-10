The equation is a simple on for the Group 20 sides heading to Solar Mad Stadium today.
The winner will progress through to the grand final while the loser will be left thinking what could have been.
The under 16s will get the day underway at 9.45am with the Black and Whites looking to secure a rematch with the Leeton Greens when they take on Yenda.
The under 18s game will follow with the same two sides battling it out with the Panthers as minor premiers looking to secure a shot at redemption.
Leeton will be looking to make it five grades into the grand final when their League Tag side takes on Yenda while the reserve graders face off with DPC Roosters.
In the first grade clash, the minor premiers, DPC, will be looking to re-find their form when they take on hosts the Black and Whites with kick off at around 2.35pm.
Follow all of the action here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
