The Leeton Soldiers Club Spring Squash competition commenced last week with 72 players participating. Scoring is point a rally to 15 but if the score is 14 all the game continues until one player leads by two points.
Will Lucas and Kian Henman fought out the Match of the Week with Lucas fighting back to win a see-sawing match 11-15, 15-12, 12-15, 15-11, 15-10.
In Monday's competition Isabel Thompson lost the first two games to Charmaine Lee but recovered to win 13-15, 15-17, 16-14, 15-7, 15-12.
In matches that went to four games Ian Draper overcame new player Denise Wilson, Carol Davidson beat Will Gray-Mills and Katie McAliece finished strongly to defeat Adele Thompson.
Isabel Thompson won her second match on the night when she had a 3-1 win over Antoinette Taylor. Victories also went to Cooper Boardman, Jack Miller, Nick Croucamp, Jackson Bullivant, Kris Centofanti, John Saddler and Benji Roden.
On Tuesday Chris Newman scored a 3-2 win over Will Knight. In matches decided in four games John Saddler beat Evan Hookway, David Cross downed Ryan Mahalm, Harry Askew defeated Will Gray-Mills and Maanu Alexander playing left handed beat Riley Philpott.
Wins were recorded by Zac Fairweather, Jack Oo, Adrian Sheldrick, Erin Draper and Madeline Glenn. Jacob Mills defeated Callum Sheldrick and Cadell Thompson to chalk up two wins on the night.
Close matches that went to five games featured on Thursday. Despite a fightback from Matt Piper Brodie Lashbrook triumphed 15-11, 15-13, 12-15, 9-15, 15-9 and Bryan Shepley was lucky to edge out Nick Croucamp 6-15, 16-14, 14-16, 15-13, 15-12.
Declan Ryan finished strongly to beat Anthony Iannelli 3-2 and Alayna Croucamp was victorious in five against Garry Walker. Walter Asmus won the fourth game 16-14 to seal victory over Kai Gearing, Zac Fairweather edged out Angelo Fiumara 3-1 and Brian O'Leary overcame Sean Ryan by the same margin.
Charmain Lee had a 3-1 win over new player Nicole Onwuekwe. Other players to win their matches were Will Nardi, James Kelly and Will Gray-Mills.
