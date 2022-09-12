The Irrigator

Leeton Soldiers Club Spring Squash underway

By The Irrigator
Updated September 12 2022 - 12:16am, first published 12:04am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Leeton Soldiers Club Spring Squash competition commenced last week with 72 players participating. Scoring is point a rally to 15 but if the score is 14 all the game continues until one player leads by two points.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.