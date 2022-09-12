The Irrigator
Leeton United see off South Wagga in Pascoe Cup elimination final

By Matt Malone
Updated September 12 2022 - 12:38am, first published 12:18am
LEETON United kept their premiership defence alive with a 1-0 victory over South Wagga on Sunday.

