Volunteering is a great way to help Leeton

Are you a volunteer? Have you thought of volunteering?
Who would you volunteer for? What would you do as a volunteer?
These are all questions we at Leeton Connect have been asking lately.
Leeton Shire has over 200 not-for-profit organisations and charities with many relying on volunteers to keep operating.
Volunteering is your personal contribution to the beautiful community we live in.
Being a volunteer has lots of benefits and rewards. It can bring meaning and purpose to your life while increasing self-esteem and well-being.
Volunteering can also relieve stress and lessen the symptoms of depression. Experts say that when you focus on someone other than yourself, in interrupts usual tension producing patterns.
Here are ten reasons why you should become a volunteer;
Does this make you want to volunteer?
Come into Leeton Connect so we can recommend an organisation that aligns with your interests.
Sounds like a good idea to me.
Let's stay connected! Together we are One!
