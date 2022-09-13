The Ariah Park B&S Ball committee has announced its decision to cancel its 2022 event due to "insurance reasons".
The cancellation, made after long deliberation, follows a decision by the Cootamundra B&S Ball committee to pull the pin on its 2022 event last month - also due to insurance issues.
Cootamundra B&S Ball committee member Kathy O'Brien said they were forced to cancel due to being unable to secure insurance.
The announcement that the Ariah Park B&S would follow suit still came as a shock, sending a wave of disappointment right across the country.
The once-annual event typically draws in crowds from as far as the South Coast, Victoria, Sydney and Queensland to the small Riverina town.
In a post on its Facebook page, the Ariah Park B&S committee wrote it was heartbroken over the decision but was left with no choice.
"We have tried our best to find a way around this but it just won't happen this year," the post said.
Ariah Park B&S committee member Ebony Worland said despite trying various avenues to secure insurance they were unsuccessful.
"Our usual insurance broker tried with over 30 different insurance companies and was unable to find one that would cover us, even the major insurance companies," she said.
In order to host an event like a B&S Ball event organisers must have public liability and professional indemnity insurance, which protects all parties from injury and property damage-related costs.
B&S Australia website and Facebook page co-founder Andrew Greenwood said it was likely committees were not able to secure insurance due to incidents that had occurred at the events in previous years.
Riverina resident Kayla Barry and her partner have been going to B&S (Bachelor and Spinster) balls for years and had been gearing up to attend the Ariah Park B&S Ball on its October 29 date.
The pair were devastated to learn of the cancellation as it would have been their first ball since COVID-19 forced such events to be cancelled.
"This is the second B&S ball that I am aware of that has been cancelled due to insurance issues this year," Miss Barry said.
"It's sad because all of my experiences at B&Ss have been really positive. It's sad that there's no other way around it and they're just going to cancel the events instead of providing committees with other options."
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
