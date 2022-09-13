The Leeton Whitton Crows under 17s netball side will head to the RFL Netball grand final looking to do something no other side has achieved;.
They will be aiming to be the first side in the 2022 season to defeat GGGM Lions after they made it through to the grand final undefeated.
The Crows are heading in with a young side, but it is a side that has tasted success all the way along the junior pathway, according to Leeton-Whitton's Senior Netball Operation Manager Travis Irvin.
"We have had seven or eight kids who are probably eligible to play under 17s playing in either A or A res this year," he said.
"That shows the depth of the kids and this group of kids who have come through from the under 11s, 13s and 15s and have been pretty successful, but that is in the South West competition and to be able to put their skill on display in the broader Riverina stage and to be competitive is a great reflection on the kids and the parents at the coaching of Brooke Eglinton."
The Crows' side showed their strength in the regular season to finish with 13 wins and three losses which all came at the hands of the sides that finished above them on the ladder in the Lions and Turvey Park.
It was a tight tussle to start the finals series, with the Crows falling to a two-goal defeat at the hands of the Bulldogs but secured a shot at redemption with a 51-27 victory over Narrandera in the minor semi-final.
The Crows were able to see off the Turvey Park side at Robertson Oval over the weekend and secured their spot in the grand final with a 31-25 victory.
While knowing the side goes in as underdogs, Irvin feels the side has what it takes to take down the Lions.
"The previous meeting against Ganmain was really tight, I think the end result was a two-goal defeat, and the scores were level with 90 seconds to go, and anything can happen in a game like that," he said.
"They will need to be at their best to be competitive, Ganmain hasn't lost a game all season but having said that, you have to be in it to win it, and they are certainly there. They are capable of it if they play to their best, but the club is really proud of their efforts to get this far.
"They play a really good brand of netball, and they play in the right spirit, which is good from the perspective of developing good people as well as good players."
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
