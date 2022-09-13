The Irrigator
Subscriber

Leeton-Whitton set to take on GGGM Lions in RFL Netball grand final

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated September 13 2022 - 5:27am, first published 3:19am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Leeton Whitton Crows under 17s netball side will head to the RFL Netball grand final looking to do something no other side has achieved;.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.