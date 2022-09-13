Leeton Greens will look to build their lead as the most successful side in the Group 20 League Tag competition when they head to Griffith for the grand final this weekend.
It is a meeting between the two most successful sides in the League Tag competition and a win this weekend would move the Leeton side to seven premierships.
The Panthers had secured their passage through to the grand final with a win in the major semi-final against Leeton, with the Greens able to secure their shot at redemption with a commanding victory over the Yenda Blueheelers in the preliminary final.
The Greens were able to make a fast start with Kate Cooper getting over in just the second minute, and it started a run that proved to be match-deciding.
Four tries in the space of 11 minutes, with a double to Jess Morton and one to Elli Gill, had the Greens out to a 24-0 lead after just 13 minutes.
Grace Evans pushed the margin out further just before the break after she got over in the corner, while Yenda was able to open their account right on halftime when Bethany Piva found her way through the Leeton defence to make it 28-6 at the break.
It was a quieter start to the second half, with the Greens first across after the break when Kayla Frazer was able to break into a gap in the Yenda defence to all but wrap up the Leeton side's position in the grand final.
Morton put a grubber in behind the Yenda defence before toeing it ahead and was able to dive on the ball just before it went over the deadball line to complete her hat-trick.
Right on the full-time siren, Evans was able to put the icing on the cake with her second of the afternoon to send Leeton through to the grand final with a 44-6 victory over the Blueheelers.
Coach Daniel Watt was pleased with his side were able to make the most of their fast start to the game.
"They jumped out of the blocks really well and had some really good intensity and ran with plenty of urgency and defended really well," he said.
"It was great to see the good all round performance."
Having had some close meetings between the two sides this season Watt is expecting similar this weekend.
"They really served it up to us in the major semi final," he said.
"They are a great football team the Black and Whites and they have really good players that we will have to get on top of early."
