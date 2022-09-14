It was a fruitful trip to Grenfell for the Southern Inland Junior Rugby Union grand final for the Phantoms juniors.
Leeton had sides in the under 17s girls tackle and the under 14s boys, who got the day underway for the club with a clash against the Young Yabbies. Leeton finished with the minor premiership in the 14s and was looking to complete their season in style.
After a tough start to the match, the 14s held the Yabbies, who closed in on opportunities to score in the first 20 minutes and then were able to run away with the game.
The Phantoms were strong across the park, with every player contributing to see them take out a 40-15 victory over the Yabbies.
Vula Wate and Thomas Johnstone both got across for doubles, while Jack Clark, Riley Legge and Nicholas Cooper all crossed to help their side pick up the premiership.
In the under 17s girls, the Dianas had been dominant all season, having only lost two games all season and were looking to put the icing on the cake with the premiership against an Albury side who finished fourth.
The Dianas were dominant from the kick-off and scored points in the opening minutes of the first half against a tough Albury outfit.
Leeton was able to run away with the game early in what was a great display of 7s Rugby, and while Albury was able to send a late scare through the Dianas camp, the Leeton side held on to take the premiership with a 31-21 victory.
Megan Lonsdale provided a best-on-ground effort of four tries in the decider, while Shane Bothma scored the Dianas other try.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
