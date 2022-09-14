The Irrigator
Subscriber

The Phantoms and Dianas bring home Southern Inland Junior Rugby Union premierships

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated September 14 2022 - 2:18am, first published 1:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
It was a successful trip to Grenfell for the under 17s Dianans who were able to return home with the premiership. Picture supplied

It was a fruitful trip to Grenfell for the Southern Inland Junior Rugby Union grand final for the Phantoms juniors.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.