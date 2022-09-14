Leeton business owners are changing plans and questioning the necessity of the upcoming national day of mourning public holiday for Queen Elizabeth II.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced last week the nation will have a day off on Thursday, September 22, to mourn the recently deceased monarch.
While public holidays are usually met with joy, business owners have been left trying to figure out their next move and whether or not they can afford to stay open and pay public holiday wages on the one-off event.
Golden Chicken part owner Dennis Fondacaro described himself as a supporter of the late Queen, but said the public holiday was "ridiculous".
"We don't need it. Why does that mourning have to be on a Thursday, why can't it be on a Sunday when people are not working?" Mr Fondacaro said.
"Is it for mourning, or is it just to have a day off?"
Mr Fondacaro said his business will still remain open on September 22, and that his costs won't be affected by what he described as a "pointless exercise".
Luke's Cafe & Takeaway owner Ryan Molko shared a similar view and questioned why the public holiday needed to be on a Thursday.
"It's stupid. We need to find out now if we can be open or not," Mr Molko said. "It will affect costs if we're open."
The Coffee Tree owner Emily Payne said her cafe will definitely be closed on the day, as a result of increased public holiday costs.
Mrs Payne said the one-off event didn't concern her though.
"We've decided to shut because if there's public holiday wages for a full day then it's not viable for us to stay open for a full day," she said.
"We can't afford to pay two staff members plus ourselves to work the day, so we've decided to shut."
Fellow cafe owner Lea Ball of the Mugshot Cafe said she was still unsure of whether or not her business will remain open.
"Public holidays are always a hard one to gauge because you have to pay more wages and things are already pretty tight with businesses," she said.
"We're also waiting to see staff availability, because there's obviously a lot of staff shortages at the moment which makes things difficult.
"We'll weigh up the pros and cons. If everywhere else is closed then it's worth opening because that will cover the public holiday wages."
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
