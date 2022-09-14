The Irrigator

Leeton take on Black and Whites in the Group 20 under 18s finals

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated September 14 2022 - 4:17am, first published 4:08am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Leeton Greens will head into the Group 20 under 18s when they take on the minor premier Black and Whites on Sunday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.