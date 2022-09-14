The Leeton Greens will head into the Group 20 under 18s when they take on the minor premier Black and Whites on Sunday morning.
The Panthers were able to get their shot at redemption after seeing off the Yenda Blueheelers.
The Yenda side was able to strike first in the preliminary final and made the most of the Black and Whites not being able to maintain possession as Daniel Parisotto barged his way over the line.
Once the Panthers learnt how to hold on to the ball, they were able to get themselves into a good position, and Dennis Kelly crossed to bring the sides back level.
After Yenda gave away a penalty close to the line, Peter Mariner was able to get over and give the Black and Whites an 8-4 lead late in the first half.
The Blueheelers weren't going away, and after having a try called back for a forward pass, they were able to head into halftime with a 10-8 lead after Elvis Nauer-Wood crossed.
The Black and Whites were able to hit back in the opening minutes of the second half when Williams Charles crossed, but the lead was short-lived as Feake Tuvasopale restored Yenda's two-point lead.
The Panthers were able to get a roll on in the back end of the game as Jake Rand, Semisi Liu, and Wotoa Toru got over to secure their side into the grand final with a 28-16 victory over Yenda.
The Greens will be coming into the clash with the confidence knowing they were able to get the win over the Black and Whites in the major semi-final.
The difference between this clash and the one that sent the Leeton side into the grand final will be that the Black and Whites under 18s who had played first grade this season will be fresh, whereas, in the major semi-final, they were backing up from the day before.
The Black and Whites do have the form against the Greens during the regular season, so will be hoping they are able to recreate that form.
Chaise Sergi and Semisi Liu will be the danger men for the Black and Whites as they look to guide their side around the field with strong passing and kicking games.
The Panthers also have power in the forwards, with the likes of Peter Mariner alongside Eddie Tiaina looking to put forward performances that saw them play a handful of first grade games this season.
Tyler O'Connell came away with the Player of the Year and will be key for the Leeton side if they are to come away with an unlikely victory.
The under-18s will be the second game to get underway on Sunday, with kick-off slated for around 11am at Solar Mad Stadium.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
