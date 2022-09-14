The Irrigator
Subscriber

Leeton taking on Yenda in Group 20 Under 16s grand final

By Liam Warren
Updated September 14 2022 - 4:53am, first published 4:17am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Leeton will be wanting to stamp their authority in the under 16s with a win when they take on Yenda in the grand final on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.