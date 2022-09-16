The Irrigator
Subscriber

Ricegrowers' Association of Australia has named a new president in Murrami-based ricegrower and livestock farmer Peter Herrmann

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
Updated September 16 2022 - 2:33am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RGA president Peter Herrmann says he wants to make sure the region's growers feel like they are heard. Picture by Vincent Dwyer

Murrami-based rice grower and livestock farmer Peter Herrmann has been named the new president of the Ricegrowers' Association of Australia (RGA).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vincent Dwyer

Vincent Dwyer

Journalist

Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.