Three young entrants are getting ready to put their best foot forward for the 2022 Young Woman Competition as part of this year's Leeton Show.
Leeton Show Society vice president and Young Woman Competition co-ordinator Liz Munn said she wants the event, which was previously called the Showgirl Competition, to exhibit the entrants' multiple talents.
"People think it's about looks, but it's more about personality, achievements, and dedication to the community. It's about being an ambassador," Miss Munn said.
Miss Munn said the entrants will be judged on their presentation, as well as their communication skills, personality and how well-versed they are with their community.
Entrants for the senior competition, for those aged between 18 and 25, will first participate in a judging luncheon next weekend at the Leeton Showgrounds grandstand, after which they will make an appearance at the 2022 Leeton Show on October 7 and 8.
Savannah Lloyd, 19, said she was inspired to enter after winning the Belle of the Ball in August. She also said she wanted to be more involved with her community.
"I want to try something new, step out of my comfort zone, and put myself out there," Miss Lloyd said.
Miss Lloyd, who has also been involved with the Leeton Scouts, said she didn't feel any nerves.
"I'm excited, and I'm relaxed," she said.
"Whatever happens happens. I'm not competitive about it, I'm more interested in enjoying myself and representing the community."
Fellow entrant Katelyn Mills said she was inspired to enter after a difficult to year which featured several event cancellations due to COVID-19.
"After the lockdown and not being able to go forward in the past two years, I really wanted to ramp up the importance of community and participation," Miss Mills said.
Miss Mills, 19, said Leeton was a beautiful town to live in and that she always spoke highly of it to others.
"It's really good to represent the town, and to be a role model to other people," she said.
"I'm very inspired by Leeton and I'm a big advocate for it. It's the best town ever."
Following her involvement as a SunRice Festival ambassador, fellow entrant Tamara Bartram, 21, also said she wanted to become more involved with her community.
"I see the Young Woman Competition as an opportunity to get out in the community, make connections and get involved with the different events we have," Miss Bartram said.
She also said she will be involved with the Leeton Show across the weekend of October 7 and 8.
"I'll get involved in the events as well as attend the grand opening," she said.
"I hold our community very close to my heart. The Leeton Show and the Show Society helps form the fabric of our rural community."
Miss Munn said the winner will have the chance to attend a deportment school, which will prepare them for the zone competitions in 2023.
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
