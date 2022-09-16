The Irrigator
Leeton Show Society organisers are encouraging exhibitors and event participators to sign up before time runs out ahead of the 2022 Leeton Show

Updated September 16 2022 - 7:11am, first published 7:00am
This year will mark the return of the Leeton Show which hasn't been held since 2019 due to COVID-19. Picture by Calhan Behrendt

Leeton Show Society organisers are encouraging the public to quickly enter their exhibits or enter competitions as the days get closer and closer to the Leeton Show's long-awaited return.

