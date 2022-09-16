Leeton Show Society organisers are encouraging the public to quickly enter their exhibits or enter competitions as the days get closer and closer to the Leeton Show's long-awaited return.
Leeton Show Society secretary Janne Skewes said it was important that people enter their exhibits online so as to not cause logistical problems in the event's lead up.
"People can enter their exhibits online rather than leaving it to the last minute. I'd like to stress that to people," Mrs Skewes said.
"There's various due-by dates for different sections. If people could go to Showday online and register their name and download the schedule, then that will give them all the information they need."
Mrs Skewes also called on more groups, particularly sporting clubs, to sign up for the Farmers Challenge on Friday night, which will see the winning team walk away with $400.
"This gives us an idea of how many entries are going to come in, and how much space we can allow for them. It helps us to plan the event better," she said.
From animal nurseries and face painting, to professional wrestling and live comedy, Mrs Skewes said the 2022 Leeton Show will have something for everyone.
She also said she was excited to see the show return after two years of cancellations.
"Just seeing everyone come together and enjoy themselves, and show off their exhibits which they haven't had a chance to do for the last two or three years is great," Mrs Skewes said.
"The word around is that everyone's getting excited, so let's hope everyone turns up and gives us some support."
The 2022 Leeton Show will take place at the Leeton Showgrounds on Friday, October 7 to Saturday, October 8. Tickets are available for purchase online.
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
