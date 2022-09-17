It is finally time for the Group 20 premiership to be decided with the best of the best set to battle it out at Solar Mad Stadium on Sunday.
It will be a big occasion for the players and clubs as for the first time since 2019 a premiership will be handed out to the victor.
Four of the nine Group 20 clubs are represented with Leeton having representation in four of the five grades while DPC Roosters, Black and Whites and Yenda taking part in two games.
The action will get underway with the under 16s at 9.30am when Leeton take on Yenda with the Greens set to battle it out with the Black and Whites in the under 18s at 11am.
The two clubs will then battle it out in the League Tag competition with the two sides having been at the top of the mountain for the past two seasons.
DPC Roosters will take on Yenda in the reserve grade game which kicks off at 1.45pm before Leeton and the Roosters battle it out in the main game kicking off at 3.15pm.
Follow all of the action throughout the day here.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
