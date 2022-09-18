The Irrigator
Leeton Greens claim 2022 Group 20 first grade premiership

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated September 18 2022 - 9:48am, first published 9:46am
Leeton Greens have secured their first premiership in Group 20 first grade since 2007 after a commanding display against Darlington Point Coleambally.

