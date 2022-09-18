Sometimes in grand finals, it can be hard to determine who will take out the best on the ground, but that wasn't the case in 2022.
Leeton's Brayden Scarr played a starring role in his side's quest to end their long wait for the first-grade premiership with four crucial tries.
Scarr ensured the Greens were able to make a strong start with a try in the third minute and had all but wrapped up the Barry Hails Medal for best on the ground when he completed his hat-trick in the first half.
Not content with just three tries for the day, Scarr made it four in the early stages of the second half as the Greens came away with a 30-10 victory.
The Leeton junior admitted he was surprised by his own performance.
"It's a great day for Leeton. I didn't picture myself scoring four tries, that's for sure," he said.
It is an even more amazing effort, given he was one of three of the injured players who may have through their season was over, alongside Rhys Wilesmith and playmaker Cameron Bruest, who also had a strong game.
Scarr went down in the dying stages of their qualifying final against the Black and Whites with what looked like a season-ending hamstring injury.
The Greens winger thanked those around him who helped him get into a position to be able to play the grand final.
"I didn't think I'd be here, that's for sure," he said.
"But there were a few good people around who got me here, especially Katie (Billing) from the Black and Whites.
"She helped me out a lot."
