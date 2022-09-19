The Irrigator

Leeton Soldiers Club squash spring competition week two

By The Irrigator
Updated September 19 2022 - 12:15am, first published 12:09am
Long matches were a feature of the second week of the spring comp. Monday night saw Jackson Bullivant and Naomi Rawle play well to win their games 3-1.

