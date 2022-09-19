Long matches were a feature of the second week of the spring comp. Monday night saw Jackson Bullivant and Naomi Rawle play well to win their games 3-1.
Carol Davidson and John Saddler had a ding dong of a battle, Davidson coming out on top winning 15-10,14-16,15-9,9-15,15-10. Team Glories winning well. Simone Bruno and Brianna Gray-Mills won 3-1 for the Mariners. Nicholas Croucamp continues to improve, this time defeating Bryan Shepley 15-10,13-15,15-8,9-15,15-13.
Katie McAliece scored some points for the Roars by defeating Miranda Tait 18-16,15-9,6-15,8-15,15-12. The Wanderers defeated the Phoenixes, Kris Centofanti, Justin Mortlock winning well. Benji Roden outlasted Antoinette Taylor by winning 15-5,17-19,18-16,11-15,15-12.
Tuesday night and the Bullets won with Col Thompson, John Saddler and Jack Oo winning well. Taipans had a close win against the Wildcats, the standout match was between Jack Miller and Maanu Alexander, Miller winning 14-16,18-16,13-15,15-9,15-10.
The Kings defeated the Breakers three sets to one. Zac Fairweather and Jacob Mills winning their stoushes. Evan Hookway and Erin Draper played out the "Match of the Week", Hookway winning 16-14,13-15,15-13,14-16,15-11.
Thursday night and the Cats had a narrow win over the Swans. Walter Asmus and William Nardi winning with style. Garry Walker used his squash nous to defeat Brodie Lashbrook 15-5,9-15,15-9,11-15,15-6.
Nicholas Croucamp again showed his skill, this time defeating Brian O'Leary 15-7,16-14,13-15,12-15,15-13. The Demons had a clean sweep against the Dockers.
Wins going to Kai Gearing, James Kelly, Matt Piper and Bryan Shepley. Magpies defeated the Lions. Charmaine Lee and Will Gray-Mills wining their matches.
Alayna Croucamp got some points for the Lions by defeating Zac Fairweather. Declan Ryan defeated his father Sean in a long match, Declan winning 15-17,15-9,15-8,10-15,15-10.
