Soldiers Bowls Club veteran Dennis Dean is the Club's 2022 Consistency Singles Champion after a hard fought victory over Len Eason in the final which was played in rather heavy conditions at the weekend. Dean overcome Ashley McAliece to make his way into the final whilst Eason defeated Ken Hillier to secure his spot in the decider.
Morning showers saw numbers somewhat depleted for last week's Thursday Soldiers Social Bowls, however the games played were of an extremely high standard with three very close encounters.
Len Clare's team had a nail biting two shot victory over Dennis Dean's side with the other winning skips and margins being Greg Caffrey by three over Greg Bowyer and Mick McAliece having a seven shot win over Bob Day.
Rob O'Callaghan showed his prowess on the slower greens by registering two resting touchers whilst the day's wrong biases belonged Bob Bunbury and the usual suspect, Greg Caffrey.
The Club held it's AGM recently with Len Eason being elected President and David Noad being returned as Secretary. Len's first official task will be hosting the club's President's Day on Sunday.
