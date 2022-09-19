The Irrigator

Leeton Soldiers Club bowls report

By Wrong Bias
Updated September 19 2022 - 12:49am, first published 12:42am
Soldiers Bowls Club veteran Dennis Dean is the Club's 2022 Consistency Singles Champion after a hard fought victory over Len Eason in the final which was played in rather heavy conditions at the weekend. Dean overcome Ashley McAliece to make his way into the final whilst Eason defeated Ken Hillier to secure his spot in the decider.

