It was the strongest day for a Group 20 club in recent memory as Leeton Greens swept away their competitors with four premierships on Sunday.
The Leeton side secured silverware in the under 16s, 18s, League Tag and First grade which is the best return of any club since the introduction of League Tag in 2007.
The closest any club has come to that is two which was achieved by the Waratahs in 2010, the Greens themselves in 2011 and 2017, TLU Sharks in 2012, West Wyalong in 2013 and the Black and Whites also 2017.
Club president Colin Fisher was proud of his side's efforts on Sunday.
"There has been a great bunch of players across all the grades and I couldn't be prouder of their efforts today," he said. "It has been a great day for Leeton and all of the teams."
The success of the club could be a sign of things to come with talent coming though the ranks.
"There is a lot of great talent in the 16s and 18s," he said.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
